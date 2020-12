Ray Fisher has joined ABC’s “Women of the Movement” limited series, TheWrap has learned.

The “Justice League” star will play Gene Mobley, man who would have been Emmett Till’s stepfather, if not for his murder. Per the character description: “A devoted partner to Emmett’s mother, Mamie, Gene was considered the love of her life. They later married.”

