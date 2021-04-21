Ray Fisher ‘Pissed’ Over WarnerMedia’s Post-Chauvin Verdict Racial Equity Pledge: ‘How F-ing Dare You’

Ray Fisher’s ongoing public battle with WarnerMedia continued Tuesday when the “Justice League” actor slammed the company’s “commitment to be part of the solution,” after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter for his role in the killing of George Floyd.

“The work continues,” WarnerMedia’s Tuesday statement read. “While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change. We reaffirm our commitment to be part of the solution by using our platforms, content, and resources to advance racial equity and social justice.”

“How f—ing DARE YOU @WarnerMedia? Oh, now I’m pissed,” responded Fisher — who last year made accusations of unprofessional, racially motivated behavior on the set of the Joss Whedon-directed reshoots of Warner Bros.’ 2017 film “Justice League” — while quote tweeting the company’s remarks.

In a followup tweet, Fisher called out WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar directly for the statement, writing, “You need to get on this asap @jasonkilar.”

WarnerMedia launched its investigation last year after Fisher publicly accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of “Justice League” after he took over production from original director Zack Snyder due to a family emergency. Fisher said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Johns and by Berg, former co-president of production at Warner. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down seven months later. In September, Fisher began to criticize DC Films president Walter Hamada — who in January renewed his deal with the studio through 2023.

By late November, Whedon announced he was exiting “The Nevers,” a passion project that was ordered to series at WarnerMedia’s HBO in 2018. Two weeks later, WarnerMedia announced that it had concluded its investigation into Fisher’s accusations and had taken unspecified “remedial action” against unidentified individuals.

Since then, Fisher has continued his Twitter campaign against the studio and its leadership, tweeting last month that WarnerMedia should release the findings of its investigation into the reshoots on “Justice League,” following remarks made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff in an interview with Variety about the company’s evaluation of Whedon’s conduct on set.

“Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying ‘we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie’ (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher tweeted March 23.

He continued: “The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities. Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate. She is now simply a lawyer. As I’ve said — people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots.”

WarnerMedia had no comment on Fisher’s Tuesday tweet when reached by TheWrap, but referred back the statement made by former federal judge Katherine B. Forrest on April 6 regarding her investigation into Fisher’s claims.

“I have been asked by Warner Media to provide a statement regarding whether my investigation revealed supported evidence as to racial animus or insensitivity as to race or disability, and with regard to such allegations specifically directed at Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich,” Forrest said. “My investigation involved more than 80 interviews, the review of thousands of pages of documents, and over 2000 hours of work by me and my colleagues. I and my staff reached out twice to every member of the cast and crew involved in the Justice League reshoots (more than 600 people), as well all of the individuals Ray Fisher specifically requested we interview. We spoke with every individual who would speak with us and all of the people that Mr. Fisher asked us to speak with. I found no credible support for claims of racial animus or racial or disability insensitivity. “

See WarnerMedia’s tweet and Fisher’s response tweets below.