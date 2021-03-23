Ray Fisher Calls for WarnerMedia to Release ‘Justice League’ Investigation Findings

Ray Fisher is once again calling for WarnerMedia to release the findings of its investigation into the reshoots on “Justice League,” following remarks made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff about the company’s evaluation of Joss Whedon’s alleged misconduct on set in an interview with Variety.

“Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying ‘we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie’ (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 film, began a series of tweets Monday.

He continued: “The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities. Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate. She is now simply a lawyer. As I’ve said–people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos.”

“Furthermore: ‘There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie.’ AND ‘Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like.’ are the absolute definition of tone deaf,” Fisher added, referring specifically to Sarnoff’s comments about Fisher’s claims against DC Films president Walter Hamada in her Variety interview.

He concluded his thread: “Final thought for now: Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find–how about you start telling them what it DID? The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for. The proof is there. More soon. A>E”

On Tuesday morning, Fisher tweeted “I bet they did…,” along with a a screenshot of a line in Variety’s story about his statements the previous night, which said “WarnerMedia declined Variety’s request for comment on Fisher’s tweets.”

Representatives for WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Tuesday.

WarnerMedia launched its investigation last year, after Fisher publicly accused Whedon in July 2020 of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of “Justice League” years prior. Fisher said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at Warner. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down seven months later. Fisher began to criticize Hamada in September.

By late November, Whedon announced he was exiting “The Nevers,” a passion project that was ordered to series at WarnerMedia’s HBO in 2018. Two weeks later, WarnerMedia announced that it had concluded its investigation into Fisher’s accusations and had taken unspecified “remedial action” against unidentified individuals.

Since then, Fisher has continued his Twitter campaign against the studio and its leadership.

