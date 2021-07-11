‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Premiere: Gizelle, Karen Get Into Shouting Match Over Certain, Um, Body Parts

Spoiler Alert! There are details below of the July 11, Season 6 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back and, in classic “Housewives” fashion, features quite the dramatic dinner party. Although there were no drinks thrown (surprise!), there was certainly tea spilled when Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger got into a heated, NSFW argument.

The 75-minute Season 6 premiere set the table for several storylines, from Ashley Darby’s pregnancy to Robyn Dixon’s general “blah” feeling amidst pandemic life to the introduction of new housewife Mia Thornton, who has a much older husband — although she’s not exactly sure how much older.

However, the episode was ultimately framed around Dr. Wendy Osefo’s “Nude Interlude” party to celebrate some recent “tweaks” the professor had done on her body, namely breast augmentation. Complete with “titty cupcakes” and strict instructions to only wear neutral tones, “The Nude Interlude” seemed to be going smoothly, albeit slightly awkwardly, until a certain name was brought up.

Fellow housewife Candiace Dillard-Basset was not in attendance at the dinner, leading everyone else speculate and, eventually, openly s— talk about her. Robyn ventured a guess that Candiace’s absence was due to her not “meshing” with the group, especially Karen, as of late. Most of the women were in agreement.

“My hope is that we could collectively be in a good place,” said Wendy, ever the voice of reason. What Wendy did not foresee, however, is that the discussion surrounding Candiace emboldened one housewife to air another beef.

“That could be difficult,” Gizelle interjected. “Well, we all know I can’t stand Karen.”

“The feeling’s mutual,” Karen countered.

“RHOP” fans are well-aware of frenemies Gizelle and Karen’s antagonistic relationship, although it’d seem that the two could’ve smoothed things over between seasons. But nope.

“Me and drunk Karen will probably never be good,” Gizelle explained. “So I have decided that I’ll just tell your truth. Your whole truth and nothing but it.”

“You don’t want this,” Karen warned.

“Your drunk truth, your cheating truth, your broke truth…” Gizelle trailed off.

“Just shut up, just shut up,” Karen responded.

“I’ll spread it out over time, don’t worry. I won’t tell it all tonight,” Gizelle threatened.

This led to Karen dealing Gizelle a low blow, no pun intended. “You want to talk about your fiery box that’s on fire and that’s why you can’t keep a man?” she said. “Do you want to do that?”

The wonderful Bravo editors left a comedic beat for the rest of the women to wonder what exactly Karen meant by “fiery box that’s on fire.”

“You’re talking about her coochie on fire?” Wendy finally asked.

“Yes, she has a hot box,” Karen answered. “Tell everybody about what’s going on between them legs of yours and that’s why you don’t keep ‘em.”

“Can we stick to the titties, not the coochie?” Wendy asked, valiantly attempting to reroute the escalating conversation to her own private parts. But Gizelle was already on the defense.

“She’s obsessed with my coochie because we all know the ding dong at her house is broken,” she said.

“Gizelle, what you will not do is disrespect my husband when your ding dong is in everybody else’s vagina,” Karen countered.

“At least it works!”

“Gizelle, you don’t have a man. You’re a broke whore from Hampton University and everybody knows it and that’s why we went to Sing Sing,” Karen shot back.

It was then that the entire table went quiet except for Mia, who was confused as to whether Sing Sing was a city, before big “TO BE CONTINUED…” text was slapped across the screen. A cliffhanger is the oldest trick in the reality TV book but, hey, it works. I know I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of Season 6 (and this particular exchange) plays out.

Episode two airs on Sunday, July 18.