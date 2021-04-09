Rebel

ABC/Karen Ballard

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Beats Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ Series Premiere in Ratings

by | April 9, 2021 @ 9:16 AM

ABC tops Thursday in total viewers, but that was much more due to “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” than “Rebel”

On Thursday, NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and its spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” took quite a ratings tumble from last week’s Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) return. Meanwhile, Katey Sagal’s new drama “Rebel” did just enough to aid ABC in a total-viewer victory.

Head to head at 10 p.m., Week 2 of “Organized Crime” comfortably beat the “Rebel” debut outright. Across the entirety of their three-hour primetime windows, NBC and ABC tied for first-place in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

