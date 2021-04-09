‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Beats Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ Series Premiere in Ratings

ABC tops Thursday in total viewers, but that was much more due to “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” than “Rebel”

Head to head at 10 p.m., Week 2 of “Organized Crime” comfortably beat the “Rebel” debut outright. Across the entirety of their three-hour primetime windows, NBC and ABC tied for first-place in the key ratings demo of adults 18-49.

On Thursday, NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” and its spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” took quite a ratings tumble from last week’s Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) return. Meanwhile, Katey Sagal’s new drama “Rebel” did just enough to aid ABC in a total-viewer victory.

On CBS, “United States of Al” actually added a few viewers from last Thursday’s series premiere.

ABC and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was third in total viewers with 4.18 million.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 p.m. landed a 0.7/5 and 4.7 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” earned a 0.9/6 and another 4.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Rebel” received a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million total viewers.

For NBC, “Manifest” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” put up a 0.9/6 and 4.7 million total viewers. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 posted a 0.8/6 and another 4.7 million total viewers.

Yes, “Station 19,” “Grey’s” and both “Law & Orders” all averaged 4.7 million viewers — no wonder the race was so tight.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.24 million. Fox was fourth with 2.1 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 scored a 0.7/5 and 6.6 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” had a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million total viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 4.7 million total viewers. (Welcome to the 4.7 million club!) At 9:30, “B Positive” managed a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million total viewers. “Clarice” at 10 concluded primetime with a 0.3/2 and 2.6 million total viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million. Telemundo was sixth with 904,000 total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 794,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 521,000 total viewers.