Regina King, Dan Levy and 51 More Portraits From StudioWrap 2020 (Photos)

Glenn Close, Issa Rae, Diego Luna and Jeremy Strong are among the stars shot by TheWrap this year (sometimes remotely)

Photographed by Various Artists for TheWrap | December 22, 2020 @ 12:05 PM
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers" -  The Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" - The Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Renée Zellweger, "Judy" -  Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" -  Palm Springs Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Logan Lerman, Shirley
Logan Lerman, "Shirley" - Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise
Ron Howard, "Rebuilding Paradise" -  Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Toni Collette, Dream Horse
Toni Collette, "Dream Horse" -  The Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Kelly Rowland, Bad Hair
Kelly Rowland, "Bad Hair" - Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
FOR MAGAZINE USE ONLY Diego Luna
Diego Luna, "Wander Darkly" -  The Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs" - Sundance Film Festival 2020   Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Glenn Close, Four Good Days
Glenn Close, "Four Good Days" - The Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Bill Skarsgård, Nine Days
Bill Skarsgård, "Nine Days" - Sundance Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey
Director Cathy Yan, "Birds of Prey"  Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap
J. B. Smoove, Curb Your Enthusiasm
J. B. Smoove, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"  Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap
Lana Condor, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Lana Condor, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Gavin Leatherwood, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap  
Billy Porter
Billy Porter, "Pose"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Dan Levy
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
MAGAZINE USE ONLY Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
FOR MAGAZINE USE ONLY Issa Rae and Prentice Penny
Issa Rae and Prentice Penny, "Insecure"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
FOR MAGAZINE USE ONLY Issa Rae and Prentice Penny
Issa Rae, "Insecure"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
FOR MAGAZINE USE ONLY Issa Rae and Prentice Penny
Prentice Penny, "Insecure"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Harvey Guillen What We Do In the Shadows
Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"  Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"  Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Robin Thede
Robin Thede, "A Black Lady Sketch Show "  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Shira Haas, 'Unorthodox'
Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"  Photographed  by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloé Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Viggo Mortensen
Actor-director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza González, "I Care a Lot" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Connie Britton
Connie Britton, "Joe Bell" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
William Catlett, TheGrill 2020
Actor William Catlett, "Black Lightning" TheGrill 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Nika King, TheGrill 2020
Actress Nika King,"Euphoria" -  TheGrill 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Kalen Allen, TheGrill 2020
Actor Kalen Allen, "An American Pickle" - TheGrill 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Maz Jobrani, TheGrill 2020
Actor-director Maz Jobrani, "Gander" - TheGrill 2020  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"  Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Regina King, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress-director Regina King, "One Night in Miami" - The Power Women Summit 2020  Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Aubrey Plaza, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress Aubrey Plaza, "Black Bear" and "Happiest Season" -  The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Storm Reid, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress Storm Reid, "The Invisible Man" - The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Beanie Feldstein, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress Beanie Feldstein, "American Crime Story" - The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Kelly Marie Tran, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress Kelly Marie Tran, "Raya and the Last Dragon" - The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Jameela Jamil, The Power Women Summit 2020
Actress Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place" - The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Alisha Boe, The Power Women Summit 2020
Alisha Boe, "13 Reasons Why" - The Power Women Summit 2020 Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap