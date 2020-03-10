“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” co-writer Roberto Orci has been tapped to write an as-yet unititled “Spider-Man” spin-off movie, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Details about the project or which specific “Spider-man” or Marvel character will be used are currently being kept under wraps. The Orci project would be a part of Sony’s “Spider-Man” universe which is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but does include Marvel Comics properties such as “Nitghtwatch,” “Silk,” “Venom,” “Silver and Black,” and “Morbius the Living Vampire.”

Executive Vice President Palak Patel is overseeing for Sony.

Andy Serkis is currently directing the sequel to “Venom.” Ruben Fleischer directed the first film. “Venom” was a box office smash hit which grossed $856 million worldwide during its 2018 theatrical release and starred Tom Hardy as the symbiote — the actor will reprise his role in the sequel, as well as Woody Harrelson starring as Carnage. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters of the first film, wrote the script for the sequel.

Orci’s blockbuster credits include two “Transformers” installments, Paramount’s “Star Trek” films, and “Mission: Impossible III.” On the small screen, Orci is an Emmy-winning TV writer-producer, who co-created Fox’s “Fringe,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Matador,” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Sony had no comment.

Beatrice Verhoeven contributed to this report.