Rudy Giuliani Finally Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer” finally unmasked Rudy Giuliani to mixed reactions from the judges.

The former New York City mayor-turned-Donald Trump lawyer, was the first contestant eliminated from Round 3 of the competition after a rendition of George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.” He was behind the Jack in the Box costume as a member of Team Bad.

Obviously, none of the judges expected to see Giuliani on stage. Some of their guesses as to who could have been behind the mask included Robert Duvall, Elon Musk, Joe Pesci and even Al Roker.

As we already know, Giuliani’s reveal ruffled some feathers on stage. In February, media reports said that the unmasking sparked walkouts from both Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. However, in the actual airing of the episode, both judges remained in the studio at the unmasking. Nicole Scherzinger looked unsettled by the reveal, while Jenny McCarthy seemed thrilled.

When Giuliani began giving his encore performance (as is standard after contestants are revealed), however, Jeong decided he’d had enough. “I’m done,” he said as he walked away.

The edit doesn’t make it clear if Thicke stayed behind. Only McCarthy and Scherzinger are seen dancing as the credits roll.

Giuliani, who was known as “America’s Mayor” after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, became a lawyer for former president Donald Trump and repeated Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election. The state of New York banned Giuliani from practicing law until further notice because of it. Dominion Voting Systems also filed suit against Giuliani for $1.3 billion over his false claims of election fraud.