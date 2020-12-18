News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, just one day before Tucker Carlson railed against the rollout of the vaccine on Fox News.

“I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available,” a statement from Murdoch, who founded Fox News, said.

Carlson has taken particular issue with leaders encouraging the public to get the shot without question. Thursday night, Carlson described the efforts to get people vaccinated as “glitzy” and warned his viewers against the “marketing campaign” around the jabs.

“Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines — and we are — even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines — and we do — it all seems a bit much,” the star primetime host told his audience, which is typically in the millions. “It feels false because it is. It’s too slick.”

Carlson said that reports that early recipients of the vaccine are “euphoric” and “enthusiastic” are “patronizing.”

“Stop with the slogans; it’s better to treat Americans like adults,” Carlson said. “Explain the benefits. Be honest about the risks and let the rest of us decide. In this country, we control our own bodies. They’re always telling us that, but no. Suddenly the rules have changed. On the question of the corona vaccine, our leaders are definitely not pro-choice. Their view is, ‘Do what you’re told and don’t complain.’ No uncomfortable questions.”

Rupert Murdoch, who is 89, was eligible for an early round of inoculations in the U.K., where he’s been isolating with his wife since summertime, according to a statement from News Corp.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence got his vaccination Friday. He did it on camera to encourage Americans to get theirs when the shots are more widely available and to demonstrate that he believes they’re safe.

Watch Carlson’s critique of the vaccine rollout above, via Fox News.