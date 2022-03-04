Russia’s Internet Agency to Block Access to Facebook

Russia’s internet censor agency Roskomnadzor said on Friday it plans to block access to Facebook, cutting off the public’s access to information about Ukraine as the conflict continues.

The agency announced the plans in a Telegram post, in which it called out parent company Meta for violating laws by blocking information to Russian media on its platform. It did not specify whether this ban would affect the company’s apps Instagram and WhatsApp, The Washington Post reported. Russia joins China and North Korea as governments to have banned Facebook.

The ban comes as restrictions on Russian operations and media increase following its invasion into Ukraine. Over the last week, tech players from Google and Twitter to Snap and TikTok have halted ad sales and banned state-backed news organizations from accessing their accounts on their platforms.

Google parent Alphabet on Thursday moved to suspend all online advertising sales in Russia, pausing search, YouTube and Display services. Twitter and Snap have also paused their ad sales in Russia and neighboring markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, Snap stopped sales to Russian and Belarusian entities and said the move will not impact its business as it continues to operate the app in those countries.

Roskomnadzor had previously sent Meta multiple letters demanding that it remove restrictions on Russian media. It also called on the company to lift bans on RT and Sputnik, state-owned media outlets in Russia.

Reps at Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.