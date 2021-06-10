Ryan Reynolds plays bartender in a new ad for Aviation Gin in which he shows you how to make a drink “as refreshing as fatherhood,” the Vasectomy.

The “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife” star has held a stake in the 100-year-old gin brand since 2018. He has since starred in a number of irreverent “Aviation” ads, the most recent being a cocktail tutorial ahead of Father’s Day on June 20. In the video, the actor talks about the “pleasures” of parenthood while delivering his trademark quips.

“First, fill a tall glass with ice,” Reynolds begins, “The way children fill our lives with so much joy.”

“Next, pour 1 ounce of cranberry juice,” he says, “Sweet, just like their little smiles.”

“Then pour 3 ounces of tonic, so bubbly.”

The bottle of tonic water sputters out as Reynolds twists off the cap, warranting a Take 2.

“So bubbly,” Reynolds repeats, “just like I feel everyday I wake up after a long full night’s sleep.”

“Now, add a dash of lemon juice,” the actor says. He recommends you use juice from a fresh lemon if you have some spare time to squeeze one but that store-bought is fine if the little ones have you running around.

“Finally, we’re going to add 1.5 ounces of Aviation American Gin, the world’s highest-rated gin for the world’s highest-rated job, dad.”

To finish your Vasectomy off, simply stir the drink, Reynolds says, and “garnish with a slice of sunshine,” AKA an orange rind.

“Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood. Well, something I call the vasectomy for no f—ing reason at all,” Reynolds joked upon taking a sip, “Happy Father’s Day everyone.”

Reynolds is a father to three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, who he shares with wife Blake Lively.