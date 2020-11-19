SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Reach Deal on Broadcasting and Livestreaming Stage Shows

SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement on how the two acting unions will handle jurisdiction over broadcasting and streaming of stage shows, ending a dispute triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the deal, Actors Equity will handle jurisdiction of stage show streaming and broadcasting through the end of 2021, a concession SAG-AFTRA says was made out of recognition that such performances are and will continue to be vital to Actors Equity and its members while live stage performances continue to remain shut down because of COVID-19 safety measures. While a vaccine is expected to be administered starting next year, it is unclear when theaters on Broadway and in other cities will be able to open again.

“We are pleased that we are able to help create work opportunities for AEA members when it is vitally needed, while also protecting SAG-AFTRA members’ work opportunities now and into the future,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White said in a statement.

The full eight-page agreement can be read here.

More to come…