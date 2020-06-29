SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Deal With AMPTP

Proposed agreement now goes to guild membership for ratification
Ross A. Lincoln | June 29, 2020 @ 10:21 PM
Last Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 10:57 PM
SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP
On Monday night, SAG-AFTRA announced it has approved a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and the agreement will now go to guild membership for a full vote.
The tentative deal was first struck on June 11; final approval for a full vote was granted Monday during a videoconference meeting of SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors. The agreement was approved by a supermajority of 67.61% of board members.
In a statement announcing the agreement, SAG-AFTRA called the $318 million, three-year deal “the most lucrative deal the union has ever achieved.”
Among the terms of the new agreement, SAG-AFTRA leadership touted “a 26% increase in fixed streaming residuals over the first three years of availability for high-budget programs on subscription-based streaming platforms,” changes to calculation of foreign residuals, an increase in funding for the guild’s health plan, and new regulations for filming intimate scenes including simulated sex.
In addition, the new sex scene regulations apply to both principal and background actors.’
The new agreement also changes how overtime for stunt actors will be calculated on episodic TV series, and will increase the number of background jobs on the west coast.
The guild’s national membership will vote on the agreement online, though traditional paper ballots will be provided to any eligible voter who requests them. All votes must be turned in my 5 p.m., Pacific Time, on July 22. The current contract will remain in affect until the ratification of the new agreement; if approved, the new agreement will last three years, until June 30, 2023 and will be retroactively applied beginning July 1, 2020.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) National Board of Directors met today in a one-day videoconference plenary and approved the tentative agreement reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on June 11. With the board’s approval, the deal covering motion picture, television and new media production now goes to the union’s membership for ratification.
The board approved the tentative agreement by a super majority of 67.61% to 32.39% and recommended a vote of “yes” to ratify the contracts.
SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Gabrielle Carteris said, “I am thankful to the board for its approval and recommendation of this agreement. This deal represents the needs and interests of our members as they shared them with us during our national Wages and Working Condition meetings held across the country. First and foremost, we achieved a 26% increase in streaming residuals. In addition, a terrific wage package and an outsized increase in SAG-AFTRA Health Plan contributions. I am confident that this future-focused agreement is the strong foundation we need to evolve with the significant changes in our industry and our employers’ business models.”
SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator David White said, “I am grateful to our Negotiating Committee and staff for their tireless and exceptional work on these once-in-a-generation negotiations. In voting to recommend approval of this forward-thinking agreement to our members the board is helping to usher in a new era for how our members work and earn a living. We achieved unprecedented increases in residuals in the fastest-growing category, we secured ground-breaking protections for members in the areas of nudity, simulated sex and sexual harassment, and we strengthened our benefit plans.”
Eligible SAG-AFTRA members will vote on the proposed successor agreements covering motion pictures, scripted television and new media production. The total package, valued at $318 million over three years, is the most lucrative deal the union has ever achieved.
The future-focused agreement reflects evolving business models and includes transformative gains to wages and benefits that preserve and enhance members’ ability to earn a living now and into the future.
The union achieved a 26% increase in fixed streaming residuals over the first three years of availability for high-budget programs on subscription-based streaming platforms, including increases to the ceilings that cap the amount of performer compensation included in residual calculation.
There are also improvements to how foreign streaming residuals are calculated. Critically, “grandfathering” will be nearly eliminated beginning in year two of the agreement, so that new episodes of existing series will pay under the improved formulas.
The agreement features substantial funding gains that help ensure the strength and longevity of the SAG-AFTRA benefit plans. The total projected funding increase for the next three years is $97 million and includes $54 million in additional funding of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan.
The agreement contains historic improvements to protections for performers working in the nude or performing in simulated sex scenes. Highlights include stricter safeguards at auditions and interviews; a 48-hour review period for riders; clarity to the authorized use of digital doubles and digitization; access to discuss the terms of the rider; improved stringent rules during production, including closed set definitions, prohibition of recording with personal devices, improved on-set communication, and access to a “cover up, such as a bathrobe;” and additional security and written consent requirements around nude photography. Many of these improvements apply to both principal and background actors.
Additional gains include improvements to how overtime is calculated for stunt performers employed by the week on episodic series under schedule H-II; an additional covered background position for West Coast episodic production commencing in year two, resulting in an additional 2,100 background jobs per year under historical employment patterns and increases to money and schedule breaks.
Changes to provisions pertaining to broadcast syndication are consistent with the industry pattern for this declining business. For new licenses, the fixed residual has been replaced with a revenue-based residual, however those programs that are currently syndicated under an existing license will continue to pay residuals under the current fixed residual formula through both the duration of the license and any extensions. Importantly, the union achieved protections that eliminate the advance payment of residuals for future syndication for performer contracts entered into on or after July 1, 2020.
In keeping with the National Board’s prior policy resolution, the national referendum for the TV/Theatrical agreements will be conducted via an online vote to ratify the contracts. Traditional paper ballots will also be available on request to any eligible voter who asks for such a ballot. Members who are eligible to vote (under existing policies) will receive a postcard with ballot instructions explaining how to vote electronically or how to request a paper ballot. The postcard will be mailed to members on or about July 1. Ratification votes received by the voting deadline of 5 p.m. PDT July 22 (electronically or by mail) will be tabulated on the same day. Informational meetings for members across the country to discuss the tentative agreement are scheduled beginning the week of July 6. Information about the agreement will also be posted online prior to the balloting period.
The current contracts remain in effect during the member ratification process. The term of the new agreement is for three years effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023, and is retroactive upon ratification.
Formal negotiations between the 29-member SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee and the AMPTP began on Monday, April 27, 2020 via videoconference and concluded on June 11, 2020. The talks were preceded by Wages and Working Conditions meetings held last year.
Although the vote didn’t reach the threshold required to trigger the board’s consideration of a minority report, one will be included.
In other business, Executive Vice President Rebecca Damon, National Executive Director David P. White, and Chief Operating Officer Duncan Crabtree-Ireland updated the board on the developing protocols governing a safer return to work.
Crabtree-Ireland presented “The Safe Way Forward,” a joint report of the DGA, IATSE, Teamsters and SAG-AFTRA which detailed specific safety protocols to be employed on projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. On April 6, he sent a memo to staff saying he was going to make a full recovery.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded. He has since recovered from the virus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Photo credit: Getty Images
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Getty Images
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
Getty Images
"Les Miserables" actor Aaron Tveit announced he tested positive for the virus in a lengthy Instagram post. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild," he wrote.
Getty Images
Sen. Rand Paul became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus Sunday.
Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison, according to a report from the Niagara Gazette.
Getty Images
"Game of Thrones" actress Indira Varma revealed she was sick with the virus last week.
HBO
Daytime Emmy Award winner Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote, referring to his husband and son.
Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remains in "good health," his office announced on Wednesday.
Getty Images
Jackson Browne, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, also announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is recuperating in his Los Angeles home.
Getty Images
In a memo to staff Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus and "improving every day."
Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz died of coronavirus complications on March 25. He won the third season of "Top Chef Masters" and appeared in numerous other cooking programs. He was 59.
Getty Images
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "You," died of coronavirus complications on March 26. He was 69.
Getty Images
ESPN NBA analyst and reporter Doris Burke revealed Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus, and that it took eight days for her to get her results. Fortunately, she has been symptom-free.
Getty Images
Chuck Billy, frontman for the thrash-metal band Testament, told Rolling Stone, "I had an achy body, headaches, coughing, tight chest, I lost my sense of smell and taste — the whole thing." A few days later, he and his wife Tiffany learned they had the coronavirus.
Getty Images
Houston rapper Scarface revealed in a livestream with Geto Boys’ bandmate Willie D. that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having symptoms that began with the lack of taste and smell.
Getty Images
Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter best known for his work with the rock band Fountains of Wayne and the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. Sadly, the 52-year-old rocker died on April 1.
Getty Images
Chris Cuomo announced on March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The anchor has been hosting the show from his basement. Cuomo also revealed shortly after his own diagnosis that his wife too tested positive.
Getty Images
Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe announced March 31 he tested positive for the coronavirus. The brother of John McEnroe says he quarantined himself in his basement and is "feeling fine."
Getty Images
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. Sadly, he died on April 2 at age 78.
Getty Images
Jim Edmonds, MLB player turned "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, said he tested positive for both pneumonia and the coronavirus but is "completely symptom-free" now.
Getty Images
Actress Ali Wentworth, who is married to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, revealed on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus and "has never been sicker." She is quarantined from her family.
"Love Song" singer and Broadway star of the musical "Waitress" Sara Bareilles revealed she had tested positive for the virus and is already feeling better, she said in an Instagram story Friday.
Getty Images
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tested positive for coronavirus despite practicing social distancing. "I am okay," she posted on Instagram. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me."
CNN
Christopher Cross, the singer-songwriter best known for "Sailing," announced he tested positive for cornonavirus in a lengthy Instagram post. "Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had," he wrote.
Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
The pop singer Pink revealed on Twitter that she tested positive for coronavirus but said that after two weeks of self-isolating, she then tested negative for COVID-19 and had recovered. Pink then agreed to donate $1 million split among two different crisis relief funds.
Getty Images
The singer and songwriter Marianne Faithfull, who came to fame as part of the 1960s British Invasion with her single "As Tears Go By," was hospitalized in London after testing positive for the coronavirus, her reps told Rolling Stone. On April 22, Faithfull's team revealed that after being hospitalized for the past 22 days, she was released from the hospital to recuperate in London. Her team also added that the hospital staff from the British NHS "without doubt, saved her life."
Getty Images
Duran Duran singer John Taylor announced on Facebook that he had tested positive for coronavirus -- and fully recovered. "I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he wrote.
Getty Images
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best") revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on his podcast. "It has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth," he said. "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders."
Getty Images
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus after asking her husband -- a plastic surgeon -- to bring home a test. The reality TV star has been quarantining herself away from her five children.
Getty Images
"Fox & Friends" weekend host Jedidiah Bila said on Instagram that she has been recovering from her coronavirus diagnosis while absent from the air. The former "View" host said she's "very much on the mend."
Getty Images
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds told his Instagram followers on April 10, which is also his birthday, that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered. "It's an incredibly scaring thing to go through my friends," he wrote.
Getty Images
Country music singer Sturgill Simpson posted a photo on Instagram On April 11 of him lying on a hospital bed, wearing a face mask. "After almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19," he wrote.
Getty Images
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos announced he tested positive for the coronavirus just a few days after his wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed her diagnosis. Fortunately, the tv host says he has been asymptomatic and is "feeling great."
Getty Images
Wreckless Eric, the '70s pop rock star and singer of the track "Whole Wide World," revealed in a blog post on April 19 that he tested positive for coronavirus after weeks of experiencing symptoms but being unable to receive a test. "I haven’t actually been very well in the past three or four weeks - chest and rib pains, cough, low level fever, intermittent headaches - I was pretty sure it must be the virus though I was told the only way I could get confirmation of this was by presenting myself at the emergency room, death’s door, sick to the point of dying, ready to be hospitalised…No f---ing thank you." Wreckless Eric, real name Eric Goulden, revealed that though he tested positive his wife did not.
(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
CNN International anchor Richard Quest revealed via Twitter on April 20 that he "caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough."
Getty Images
Broadway star Danny Burstein said in a video interview with "CBS This Morning" on April 21 that he had just been released from the hospital after a five-day stay. He told the morning show that he will "absolutely" return to the stage once he is healthy and theaters reopen.
Matthew Murphy, 2018
NFL Draft and College Football Analyst Todd McShay revealed on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft that he would not be able to work the gig this year because he is "home recovering from coronavirus." "I'll be back," he promised -- just not in time for this year's festivities.
“60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl revealed on-air on May 3 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and had made a full recovery after being hospitalized. In tribute to the doctors and nurses, she said, "We all owe them our gratitude, our admiration and, in some cases, our lives."
Getty Images
Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye is "very weak" after combating COVID-19 and other medical conditions, TMZ reported on May 21. Sadly, he died June 1.
Getty Images
Former New York Knicks star and current Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing announced on May 22 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said on Twitter, "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."
Getty Images
Neera Tanden, who the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress and a frequent guest on "Real Time With Bill Maher," MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, announced on Twitter on May 23 that she has the coronavirus. "I only went out for necessities and wore masks," she wrote. "This is obviously a very transmissible virus. People need to take a lot of care and the idea we can just reopen is very scary."
Getty Images
Andrea Bocelli revealed in a Facebook post that he and members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they had a "swift and full recovery" and that he later donated blood to coronavirus research.
Getty Images
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May and nearly lost both of her legs, according to a Facebook post from her representative.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that he contracted coronavirus but that recovered after he "kicked its butt."
Getty Images
On June 20, comedian D.L. Hughley said he tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalized in Nashville after collapsing on stage during a stand-up performance the night before. "In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested," he said.
Getty Images
Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 tennis player, announced he tested positive for coronavirus June 23 after organizing and playing in the Adria Cup tournament earlier this month with no social distancing guidelines.
Getty Images
NBA player Malcolm Brogdon announced on June 24 that he recently tested positive for coronavirus and was in quarantine. He said he is "feeling well" and plans to rejoin his Pacers teammates when recovered. Brogdon has been vocal following the death of George Floyd and participated in protests.
Getty Images
1 of 64
Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.