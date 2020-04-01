Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Wisconsin to delay its presidential primary, slated for April 7, due to the coronavirus, saying that a regular election would present a “dangerous situation.”

He appeared on MSNBC via broadcast from his home state of Vermont, which he represents in the Senate, saying, “It’s not a new idea. I think over a dozen states have done that and the answer, Andrea, is pretty obvious: We don’t want people to have to risk their lives in order to cast a vote.”

Sanders added: “I think the proper process is — as quickly as possible — is for all states to allow people to vote by mail. Get the word out, get the ballots out and let people cast their votes without having to line up at a polling booth.”

He pointed out that elderly people frequently sign up to be poll workers, which makes the situation especially “dangerous,” given coronavirus’ more deadly effects on older and immunocompromised individuals.

“Like everybody else, we’re living in anxiety and understanding this is a very crazy moment in the history of our country,” he said of himself and wife Jane, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Just before the MSNBC appearance, he tweeted, “People shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote. Wisconsin should join the 15 states delaying elections, delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting, and work to send every voter a ballot by mail. While we wait for a decision we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”

Watch Sanders’ full interview above, via MSNBC.