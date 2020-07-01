Fox News’ Sandra Smith addressed the termination of her “America’s Newsroom” co-anchor Ed Henry on the air Wednesday morning.

“A moment now for some news about the co-anchor of this program, Ed Henry,” Smith said. “After a recent claim and investigation involving sexual misconduct in the workplace, Ed has been terminated from Fox News.”

She went on, “In an internal memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace addressed this very serious issue in an effort to bring full transparency to it and emphasized that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees. Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named.”

Smith stayed on-message throughout the broadcast, reiterating what was released in the memo Wednesday morning and not ad-libbing.

Also Read: Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Co-Host Ed Henry After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

The decision was announced Wednesday, six days after the company received the complaint from the lawyer for the former employee accusing Henry. He was suspended, per the memo, on June 25, the day the accusation was made, then fired based on the findings of an outside law firm that was retained that same day.

Henry co-hosted the Fox News program opposite Sandra Smith since January 2020. He replaced Bill Hemmer. The network will fill Henry’s spot with rotating anchors until a permanent replacement is found. He joined Fox News in 2011 as chief White House correspondent after three years at CNN, then served as Fox News’ chief national correspondent.