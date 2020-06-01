Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Long Beach Set 1 PM Curfews for Business Districts

Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach have continued curfews into Monday in response to the ongoing protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, setting 1 p.m. curfews for business districts and 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfews for the rest of their respective cities.

“Sunday was one of the most distressing days in Santa Monica history. We know better than to let the looters obscure the message of the protesters, who have indeed been heard,” Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said. “What a small and selfish criminal element has done instead is to bring our community more closely together. We will support our local businesses to recover from this.”

Also Read: George Floyd Independent Autopsy Rules Death 'Homicide Caused by Asphyxia'

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus will also be shut down at noon.

Culver City will also be implementing a 4 p.m. curfew that ends on 5:30 a.m. the following day, and the Culver CityBus will be out of service beginning at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will begin its curfew at 6 p.m. on Monday night until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The protests across Los Angeles County continued over the weekend, with police often clashing violently with protesters and making hundreds of arrests. By Sunday, the National Guard had also descended upon Los Angeles, calling to mind similar action taken in 1992 during the Rodney King uprising.