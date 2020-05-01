Season 45 of “SNL” has been a weird one thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down basically everything. But the show has gone on, with NBC putting on two “SNL At Home” episodes during this period of social distancing.

In the most recent of those “SNL At Home” episodes, which aired April 25, Brad Pitt made a big splash by delivering a cold open monologue in character as Dr. Anthony Fauci. The real Fauci had been asked earlier in the week who he’d like to see play him on “SNL,” and Fauci jokingly suggested Pitt — and “SNL” delivered. Fauci, for the record, approved of Pitt’s performance.

Though he appeared in the previous “At Home” episode, Alec Baldwin did not bring his Donald Trump impression back for the second on. In season 45, Alec Baldwin has made seven appearances as Donald Trump thus far, starting in the premiere episode, and in the cold open on October 26, when he shared the stage with Darrell Hammond, the former “SNL” cast member who played Trump on the show for years. Baldwin popped up less often in season 44 than he did in the previous two seasons, when he would appear as Donald Trump in the cold open most weeks.

His quarantine appearance was the first time he’d popped up on the show since the Feb. 1 episode, when “SNL” imagined a version of Trump’s impeachment trial that actually made sense.

This week, on Saturday, May 2, there WILL NOT be a new episode of “SNL.” Now that we’re in May, we’re rapidly approaching the normal end to the sketch show’s season, which typically raps a week before Memorial Day weekend — this year, that would put the finally on May 16. Judging by the ratings these last two episodes have gotten, I’d expect at least one more quarantine episode in this season.

In the meantime, NBC will be following its standard schedule for rerun weeks, with Saturday night bringing us two “SNL” reruns — one at 10 p.m., shortened to one hour, and then a full rerun at 11:30 after a break for local news. Per Hulu’s listings, the Ray Charles-hosted episode from 1977 will be in the 10pm slot, with the Daniel Craig episode from March at 11:30. Craig’s episode was the last time we got a normal, live “SNL” before everything locked down.

While season 44 saw “SNL” seemingly tire of doing political commentary late in the season, season 45 has seen it return its politics-heavy form — and you can’t really get much more political than having a major presidential candidate make an appearance.

Every cold open this season has been political, and each has featured some surprise celebrity cameos. Including, perhaps most shockingly, Darrell Hammond’s brief appearance — Hammond was devastated three years ago when it picked Baldwin to play Trump over him. We’ve also seen Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter feature in one cold open, and Matthew Broderick in another.

While it certainly was surprising how light “SNL” was on politics in the back half of last season, it’s certainly no surprise that it’s back to its old ways given that we’re now neck deep in a new presidential election cycle. So the focus has been not just on mocking Trump, but also the circus that has been the run up to the Democratic primaries.

Not that the sketch show has in any way shied away from mocking Trump. The impeachment has certainly been a common topic for cold open sketches this season. There was the one where Baldwin’s Trump went through his contacts list trying to find a fixer who could make the impeachment stop, ending with a call to Liev Schreiber playing himself — Trump thought his character Ray Donovan, a fixer on the eponymous Showtime series was actually a real person.

There was also that one where “SNL” sent up the impeachment hearings by doing a “Days of Our Lives” parody that starred Jon Hamm.

As for the madness with the Democratic primary, we’ve had numerous big cameos in the debate sketches, as presumably “SNL” is already preparing for how season 46 will handle the general election this fall. So we’ve had Woody Harrelson make a couple appearances as Joe Biden, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Julian Castro, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg, Mara Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer.

That’s a lot of cameos, and “SNL” actually managed to jam nearly all of those folks into a single sketch — a 12-minute debate parody from a late November episode. Miranda did not appear in that one, but he had previously popped up as Castro in October in a parody of the Democrats’ LGBTQ town hall that was moderated by Billy Porter in character as himself.

Meanwhile, the show is staying in-house for Elizabeth Warren, who has been played this season by “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon several times, including a town hall sketch that she had all to herself. Though perhaps the real Warren might make more appearances in the future.