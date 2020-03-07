Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening this week with “Saturday Night Live”
We’re deep into the 45th season of “Saturday Night Live” now, and also deep into the holiday season. In the most recent episode of “SNL,” which aired on Feb. 29, saw John Mulaney host for the third time, with David Byrne appearing as the musical guest for the first time in over 30 years. The cold open was about Mike Pence’s press conference about the spreading coronavirus, with the sketch having various Democratic presidential candidates repeatedly hijack the proceedings. While the sketch was full of celebrity cameos, Alec Baldwin did not show up with his Trump impression for it.
In season 45, Alec Baldwin has made six appearances as Donald Trump thus far, starting in the premiere episode, and in the cold open on October 26, when he shared the stage with Darrell Hammond, the former “SNL” cast member who played Trump on the show for years. Baldwin popped up less often in season 44 than he did in the previous two seasons, when he would appear as Donald Trump in the cold open most weeks. Thus far he’s made one appearance per month in season 45 aside from January, which only had a single new episode.
This week, on Saturday, March 7, there WILL be a new episode of “SNL.” Daniel Craig will be hosting, even though this booking was pegged to the upcoming “No Time to Die,” which this week was delayed to November. This will be Craig’s second turn as “SNL” host, with his previous gig coming eight years ago.
The Weeknd will be musical guest this week, marking his third time in that role and fifth appearance on “SNL” overall.
With a new episode this week, NBC will broadcast “SNL” live from coast to coast, meaning it’ll air at 8:30 on the West Coast and 11:30 back East.
While season 44 saw “SNL” seemingly tire of doing political commentary late in the season, season 45 has seen it return its politics-heavy form. Every cold open this season has been political, and each has featured some surprise celebrity cameos. Including, perhaps most shockingly, Darrell Hammond’s brief appearance — Hammond was devastated three years ago when it picked Baldwin to play Trump over him. We’ve also seen Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter feature in one cold open, and Matthew Broderick in another.
While it certainly was surprising how light “SNL” was on politics in the back half of last season, it’s certainly no surprise that it’s back to its old ways given that we’re now neck deep in a new presidential election cycle. So the focus has been not just on mocking Trump, but also the circus that has been the run up to the Democratic primaries.
Not that the sketch show has in any way shied away from mocking Trump. The impeachment has certainly been a common topic for cold open sketches this season. There was the one where Baldwin’s Trump went through his contacts list trying to find a fixer who could make the impeachment stop, ending with a call to Liev Schreiber playing himself — Trump thought his character Ray Donovan, a fixer on the eponymous Showtime series was actually a real person.
As for the madness with the Democratic primary, we’ve had numerous big cameos in the debate sketches, as presumably “SNL” is already preparing for how season 46 will handle the general election this fall. So we’ve had Woody Harrelson make a couple appearances as Joe Biden, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Julian Castro, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Fred Armisen as Michael Bloomberg, Mara Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Will Ferrell as Tom Steyer.
