scream spider-man no way home box office

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Sony/Marvel; Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group

Will ‘Scream’ Scare ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Off the Box Office Throne?

by | January 13, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Paramount’s horror revival seeks to stop Sony’s runaway hit from earning its fifth No. 1 weekend spot

Amid the Omicron surge, the box office revenue from this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend will be a fraction of what it was in pre-pandemic years (remember those?). But Paramount will try to find some low-budget horror success with the return of “Scream,” the late Wes Craven’s hit ’90s horror series that deconstructed the tropes of the slasher genre — and that could end the month-long reign of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the box office charts.

Independent tracking has “Scream” earning $30-35 million over the extended four-day holiday weekend, while Paramount is anticipating a more modest opening in the $20 million range. That would put it on target to topple Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man,” which earned $33 million over the last three-day weekend — enough for it to pass the domestic total of “Avengers: Infinity War” to join the top five highest grossing films in U.S. history. As of Monday, “No Way Home” has a total of $670 million in U.S. and Canada and $1.53 billion worldwide and is expected to make $16-19 million over the coming four-day weekend.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

