Sean Hannity Insists He ‘Never Called the Virus a Hoax’ One Week After Doing Just That (Video)

Fox News’ Sean Hannity had a lot to say about his coronavirus coverage Wednesday, first suggesting he wanted to hire high-powered lawyers to defend himself as other outlets cover his comments on it, then saying he never called it a “hoax.” He did, however, refer to coronavirus as a “hoax” on his show last week.

“I need to hire Lin Wood and Charles Harder, and just make this a test case, of slander, besmirchment, character assassination,” he said on Wednesday’s edition of his iHeartRadio show, “The Sean Hannity Show.” Wood represents Covington Catholic’s Nicholas Sandmann, who has been suing over coverage of his encounter with Native American tribal elder Nathan Phillips in January of 2019. Harder, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, represented Hulk Hogan in the suit that eventually took down Gawker.

Later, on his Fox News primetime show “Hannity,” he noted, “By the way, this program has always taken the coronavirus seriously and we have never called the virus a hoax. We call what they’re doing — trying to bludgeon the president out, their politicizing of this virus — predictable, despicable, repulsive, all of the above.”

On March 9, Hannity said, “They’re scaring the living hell out of people and I see it again like, ‘Oh, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.'”

Watch below, via Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

HANNITY, March 9: "This scaring the living hell out of people — I see it, again, as like, let's bludgeon Trump with this new hoax." HANNITY, March 18: "By the way, this program has always taken the coronavirus seriously. We've never called the virus a hoax." pic.twitter.com/yLKpojA7BI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2020