See Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al Yankovic Jam Out on an Accordion in Biopic First Look (Photo)

Roku has released the first image of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic from the upcoming biopic film “WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.”

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe said.

The film will focus on the prolific career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon.

Produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, “WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story” is Roku’s first original biopic. Production for “WEIRD” is currently underway in Los Angeles. The film will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel.

“WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. Appel will also direct the film and is an executive producer. Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah are executive producers.

Per the film’s official description: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”