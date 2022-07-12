Despite being snubbed for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy nomination for the Hulu breakout “Only Murders in the Building,” Selena Gomez became the second Latina to be nominated as an executive producer for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Her nod comes after Salma Hayek’s nomination for “Ugly Betty” in 2007. Only two Latinas have ever won for Lead Actress: Rita Moreno for “9 to 5” in 1983 and America Ferrera for “Ugly Betty” in 2007. Last year, six Latinx actors were nominated, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s historic nod for “Pose,” becoming the first openly trans actress to receive the distinction.

Prior to the 2021 nominations, there were no Latinx performers among the lead and supporting nominees for comedy or drama series in the last six years.

Gomez, who is Mexican-American, will be eligible for Lead Actress again next year for “Only Murders” Season 2. The series, which just received a third season renewal, stars Martin Short and Steve Martin (who were both nominated this year for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) as two-thirds of the amateur investigating duo in an old New York City building alongside Gomez’s Mabel Mora.