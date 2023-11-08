Meyers Celebrates Ivanka Trump’s Upcoming Testimony in Dad’s Trial: ‘First Thing She’s Been Invited to in New York in 8 Years’ (Video)

Despite her best efforts, Ivanka Trump will testify in her father’s civil fraud trial in New York this week, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure it’s a big occasion for her. The NBC host joked on Tuesday night that it’s probably the first New York event she’s been invited to in almost a decade.

While her brothers testified last week, Ivanka Trump filed a request to have the trial paused entirely, because her turn to testify falls during a school week. According to her filing, it would cause “undue hardship” on her life. But, Meyers joked during his monologue that really, she might want to look at it differently.

Her courtroom appearance is “the first thing she’s been invited to in New York in eight years,” he joked.

When the punchline earned some “oohs” from the audience as he started to move on, the “Late Night” host doubled back, saying “Woah, have her over to your house!”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Donald Trump attempting to read a mysterious paper he pulled from his pocket while on the stand, which the disgraced ex-president said would clear his name.

“Dude, you couldn’t have cleared your name if you pulled out a neuralizer from ‘Men in Black,’” Meyers mocked. “What piece of paper could possibly clear your name? Was it a birth certificate with a different name?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.