Meyers Celebrates Ivanka Trump’s Upcoming Testimony in Dad’s Trial: ‘First Thing She’s Been Invited to in New York in 8 Years’ (Video)

The NBC host also pokes fun at Donald Trump’s own testimony

Despite her best efforts, Ivanka Trump will testify in her father’s civil fraud trial in New York this week, and Seth Meyers is pretty sure it’s a big occasion for her. The NBC host joked on Tuesday night that it’s probably the first New York event she’s been invited to in almost a decade.

While her brothers testified last week, Ivanka Trump filed a request to have the trial paused entirely, because her turn to testify falls during a school week. According to her filing, it would cause “undue hardship” on her life. But, Meyers joked during his monologue that really, she might want to look at it differently.

Her courtroom appearance is “the first thing she’s been invited to in New York in eight years,” he joked.

When the punchline earned some “oohs” from the audience as he started to move on, the “Late Night” host doubled back, saying “Woah, have her over to your house!”

seth-meyers
Read Next
Seth Meyers Plays 2-Minute 'Blooper Reel' of Trump Gaffes to Show 'Noticeably Worse' Brain Mush (Video)

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers poked fun at Donald Trump attempting to read a mysterious paper he pulled from his pocket while on the stand, which the disgraced ex-president said would clear his name.

“Dude, you couldn’t have cleared your name if you pulled out a neuralizer from ‘Men in Black,’” Meyers mocked. “What piece of paper could possibly clear your name? Was it a birth certificate with a different name?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

2 responses to “Meyers Celebrates Ivanka Trump’s Upcoming Testimony in Dad’s Trial: ‘First Thing She’s Been Invited to in New York in 8 Years’ (Video)”

  1. Ed Dellinger Avatar
    Ed Dellinger

    Sez Meyers is irrelevant scum!

    Reply
  2. Dave Ellison Avatar
    Dave Ellison

    Seth Meyers is irrelevant scum!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.