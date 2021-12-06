Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to write and direct a sequel to Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and an additional series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+.

Cretton has also signed a multiyear deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. There are no details on the Disney+ series or if it’s connected to “Shang-Chi.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is currently the highest-grossing movie at the box office domestically in 2021 with $224 million and has made more than $430 million around the world. It opened over Labor Day weekend to $75 million, the highest opening weekend during the pandemic.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said.

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” Cretton said.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” Tara Duncan, president, Freeform and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, said.

The additional Disney+ series from Cretton joins an ever-growing roster of Marvel series for the streaming platform. Other series coming to Disney+ include “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Armor Wars,” two “Guardians of the Galaxy” specials, second seasons of “What If…” and “Loki” as well as a series set in Wakanda from “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

Deadline was first to report on “Shang-Chi” sequel and the Disney+ series.

Cretton is repped by WME, Pangea Media and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher LLP.