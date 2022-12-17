Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an unknown medical emergency while filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, California, the site of paranormal investigations by Travel Channel series “Ghost Adventures” and “Dead Files.”

On Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT, emergency services responded to a call made from the Glen Tavern Inn and transported a patient to Santa Paula Hospital, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to TheWrap. That patient was Osbourne, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told TMZ.

Osbourne was taping a show at the location at the time of her medical emergency. TheWrap has reached out to Osbourne’s reps for an update on her medical status.

The Glen Tavern Inn is a well-known, family-owned hotel that has been investigated by several paranormal shows and has been named one of America’s most haunted inns. An urban legend maintains that the third floor of the inn was a speakeasy, brothel and gambling parlor during Prohibition and that a gambler and prostitute were murdered on site.

Many ghost anecdotes abound, including from numerous former hotel employees who said they quit after being touched by an unseen entity. “The Dead Files” medium Amy Allan also encountered a “sinister shadow figure that finds pleasure from killing women.”

Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, is a paranormal enthusiast and has hosted many shows investigating everything from ghosts to aliens to shapeshifters. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared in two such series with his, “The Osbournes Want to Believe” and “The Osbournes: Night of Terror.”

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.