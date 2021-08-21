Shonda Rhimes ‘Exhausted’ by Deepening Time’s Up Crisis as New York Times Reveals More Conflicts of Interest

Shonda Rhimes says she’s “exhausted” by the worsening Time’s Up crisis in a new report about conflicts of interest within the organization published by the New York Times Saturday.

“The fact that Time’s Up has become viewed as a receptacle for and the focus of men trying to cover up their obscene behaviors is exhausting to me,” Rhimes, a co-founder of the organization, said in a statement to the Times. “Saving men, especially predatory men, is not on Time’s Up agenda.”

“We have, obviously, a broken-trust moment and a real examination, after three and a half years, of whether this is the right way to work,” Tina Tchen, the chief executive of Time’s Up, told the Times. “I’m open to the answer.”

More to come…