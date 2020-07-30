Showtime has renewed “Vice” for a second season, the network announced Thursday. The announcement comes after the documentary series received a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

“In the most challenging conditions imaginable, ‘Vice’ serves as our collective conscience, delivering vital reporting from around the world, often at great risk to themselves,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming at Showtime Networks Inc.

He went on, “We could not be more proud of the work the team has done, and we’ve marveled at their exceptional investigative and in-depth reporting. We anxiously await what ‘Vice’ will tackle in the coming season.”

The prior season wrapped earlier in the summer and senior executive producer Subrata De and executive producer and showrunner Beverly Chase told TheWrap in mid-July about the challenges and triumphs of reworking the season to reflect the changing circumstances of the coronavirus crisis. “Vice” was on the frontlines, refocusing on the pandemic and gaining access to hospitals and hotspots around the world.

In a new statement about the renewal, Chase said, “We’re hugely thankful to Showtime for their dedication to the pursuit of compelling international journalism in what continues to be an era-defining year for the world. Journalism is essential, and our team of award-winning reporters, producers, editors and DPs are thrilled to be back to deliver more impactful storytelling next season.”