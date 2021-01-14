Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, one-half of Vegas magic act Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to The Washington Post. He was 81.

Fischbacher passed away at his home in Las Vegas, WaPo wrote. His publicist told the newspaper the cause was pancreatic cancer.

TheWrap reached out to Fischbacher’s publicist for this story, but we did not immediately hear back.

Also Read: Sheldon Adelson, GOP Financial Backer and Casino Mogul, Dies at 87

Roy Horn died last year from COVID-19. He was 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Fischbacher said in a statement following Horn’s death. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried and Roy without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher went on. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Also Read: Roy Horn, Legendary Magician of Siegfried and Roy Fame, Dies of Coronavirus at 75

The duo met when Horn was working as a steward on a cruise ship. That’s where he first met Fischbacher, who was performing his magic act onboard.

Horn stepped in to assist, and afterward said, “Disappearing rabbits are ordinary, but can you make a cheetah disappear?” Little did the ship’s captain know, but Horn smuggled his adopted pet cheetah, Chico, on the ship.

Siegfried & Roy was born.

Also Read: Jessica Campbell, 'Election' and 'Freaks and Geeks' Star, Dies at 38

After 50 years of performing together, Siegfried & Roy ended their run when Horn was attacked by a white tiger during a 2003 show at the Mirage in Las Vegas. The animal bit into Horn’s neck and carried him offstage.

Horn nearly died on the spot due to blood loss. He suffered a stroke.

The attack severed Horn’s spine and permanently affected his ability to walk and speak.