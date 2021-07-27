Simone Biles Withdraws From Olympics Team Final After Faltering on Vault

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles unexpectedly pulled out of the women's team finals at the Tokyo games on Tuesday morning, paving the way for the Russian Olympic Committee team to win the gold medal.
According to USA Gymnastics, Biles dropped out due to an undisclosed medical issue after faltering in the vault competition -- the first event for the American team on Tuesday. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the organization said in a statement.
Jordan Chiles competed for Biles on the uneven bars -- the American team's second apparatus in the competition -- with Biles cheering on from the sidelines. Team USA took the silver medal, while Great Britain claimed the bronze.
Following the news, "Simone" immediately started trending on Twitter, with fans -- celebrity or otherwise -- wishing her and the team well. Broadway star Patti Murin tweeted out support for Team USA using an apt theater analogy.
"Simone Biles not competing in the team event is like going to see a Broadway show with an understudy performing. Guess what? They’re AWESOME. They will dominate. They are not second runner up; they are stars in their own right," Murin wrote.
Many speculated that Biles' decision to drop was more about her mental health than her physical health. Biles has been vocal in saying that the pressure of being on a global stage like the Olympics has been harder than ever.
On Monday night, Biles's former teammate Aly Raisman tweeted out in support of all athletes competing, noting the exact toll it takes on their psyche. "Just a friendly reminder: Olympic athletes are human & they’re doing the best they can. It’s REALLY hard to peak at the right moment & do the routine of your life under such pressure. Really hard," Raisman wrote.
Speaking to NBC's "Today" after the news broke, Raisman said that she's "completely devastated" and "so worried" for Biles, noting that she's worried about the mental impact this will have on her former teammate.
You can check out more messages of support for Simone Biles below.