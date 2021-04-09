“SNL” is back, now deep into its 46th season. The most recent new episode, which aired on April 3, was hosted by “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, with St. Vincent as the musical guest. The cold open sketch brought back a bit from earlier in the season in which Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears has a talk show. Among her guests this time: Pete Davidson as Matt Gaetz, Chris Redd as Lil Nas X, Mikey Day as god and Kate McKinnon as Pepe LePew. Spoiler: Lil Nas X gave god a lap dance.

It looks like, for now, cast member Alex Moffat will continue to play Joe Biden, as he played the role for a second time this past week in a sketch that also saw Martin Short make a surprise appearance as Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Though Moffat’s reception has not been enthusiastic thus far, it’s likely that “SNL” will stick with him in the role for the rest of the season.

Also Read: 'SNL': Lil Nas X Gives God an Easter Lap Dance (Video)

This week, on Saturday, April 10, there WILL be a new episode of “SNL.” This week’s episode will be hosted by “A Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan, with Kid Cudi as the musical guest. It’ll be Mulligan’s first time as host.

And, as hard as it is to believe, it will also be Kid Cudi’s first time as the “SNL” musical guest. Though he did previously make an uncredited appearance during a Kanye West set on the show back in season 44.

You can be pretty sure this season of “SNL” be pretty political for the full stretch. While it’s not an election year anymore, somehow the tense political situation in the U.S. managed to ramp up from the fever pitch early in 2021. And, well, it’s tough to pass up having Aidy Bryant play Ted Cruz as often as possible, which the show keeps doing.

Perhaps the biggest splash of season 46 was the addition of Jim Carrey as the show’s resident celebrity Joe Biden during the election cycle. But Carrey dropped out of the role after Trump lost, and “SNL” has now twice had Moffat play the part. Moffat’s Biden has been met with a pretty tepid response both from the studio audience and viewers at home, but that’s to be expected after only big stars have played Biden on SNL for years.

It’s been a strange transition out of the Trump era for “SNL,” which has adopted a softer tone the last couple months. For example, the show has done three separate COVID-19 game show sketches in 2021, two of which were cold open sketches. And Moffat’s Biden has only made a single appearance since the real Biden was inaugurated in January.