Snoop Dogg wants you to vote early and “drop it in the box.”

The rapper has reimagined his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” as a PSA ahead of the November election.

In the video, posted on the official YouTube channel of the Democratic National Committee, various mask-wearing Americans slide their early voting ballots in official drop boxes while the familiar track plays.

“Just drop it in the box!” says one.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We need every single American to get out there and vote,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement released by the DNC on Monday. “It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

The ad comes amid a national furor over mail-in voting, which President Donald Trump has inaccurately claimed will lead to voter fraud. While the West Coast rapping icon is urging the use of official ballot boxes, others in Snoop’s area have been accused of doing the opposite: On Sunday, the Orange County Register reported that the California GOP is under fire after unauthorized boxes have been found in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Snoop Dogg’s ad sends voters to IWillVote.com — the Democrats’ voter participation website — to find out where the official drop-off locations are in their state.