Snooze Cruz: Ted Cruz Caught Taking a Nap During Biden’s Speech to Congress (Video)

Another day, another Ted Cruz-inspired hashtag — this time, Cancun Cruz is now #SnoozeCruz, after the Texas Republican lawmaker was caught apparently nodding off during President Biden’s joint address to Congress Wednesday evening.

The address lasted just over an hour, roughly standard timing for events like these. It might have gone a little past Senator Cruz’s bed time, though, since he was caught on camera appearing to slip in and out of a nap. Here’s what that looked like:

Ted Cruz appears to be dozing off pic.twitter.com/nFva4LBCkj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

Of course, the footage prompted some new memes, and also reminded people of Cruz’s recent public gaffes — including the time that he tried to take a vacation in Cancun while his Texas constituents were afflicted by a devastating winter storm that left millions without power, lied about several times — including trying to blame his daughters — and inspiring the hashtag #TedFled.

CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas recalled the incident and tweeted a picture of Cruz with his eyes closed with the caption, “dreaming of the sun and beaches of Cancun.”

Ted Cruz’s Twitter account did send a few posts during Biden’s speech, which made people wonder who was sending them, if Cruz was clearly not awake — but it was likely aides, who have access to the account in addition to the Texas senator.

Check out some reactions to Cruz’s cat nap below.

He is useless. For Texans, and for America. USELESS! — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) April 29, 2021

Biden laid out a plan tonight that was NOT socialism but the preservation of democracy. Not anti-capitalism but pro capitalism. Big ideas helping all America. So why did that dumb SOB Ted Cruz fall asleep? Surprised he was tired since he went 2 beach while Texans froze some died! — Robert G Beckel (@RobertGBeckel) April 29, 2021

If you were an employer at any job in the world – and this happened in one of your meetings – you’d be fired.



Is this American work ethic? pic.twitter.com/SV6X0dYAt5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2021

Dreaming of the sun and beaches of Cancun 🌴. pic.twitter.com/W2JnQT2vfm — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 29, 2021

Ted Cruz wearing his “come and take it” mask while fast asleep.



Not sure what “it” is, but this might be our best chance, guys…#sleepyted pic.twitter.com/5HnJ4WhHv8 — BlueSkiesAreComing (@SkiesComing) April 29, 2021

Cruz was able to multi-task? He slept and heard the speech at the same time? — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 29, 2021

Who tweeting from this account because we all saw Cruz just now 😴😴 https://t.co/CcePrKPxoh — Cecilia Kang 강 미선 (@ceciliakang) April 29, 2021