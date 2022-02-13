Those watching the Super Bowl were surprised to see something of a “Sopranos” reunion during a Chevrolet commercial, which found actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler (who played Meadow) and Robert Iler (A.J.) reuniting somewhat in character. Maybe.

The commercial (which was directed by “Sopranos” creator David Chase) begins with the iconic opening notes of “Woke Up This Morning” playing over footage of an obscured driver making the same drive Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) takes in the opening credits of the Emmy-winning HBO series. As the montage continues in eerily similar fashion, it’s eventually revealed that Jamie-Lynn Sigler is the driver, and she pulls up to the same restaurant at which she arrived in the final minutes of the show’s unforgettable series finale. Except this time, Meadow knows how to parallel park, and when she gets out of the car she’s greeted by Iler.

While it’s left ambiguous as to whether they’re supposed to be playing their characters from the show – and thus making this car commercial semi-canon – or if it’s just a fun nod to the series, the impact for fans of the show is significant.

In the iconic 2007 series finale of “The Sopranos,” tension is mined as Tony and Co. wait at the restaurant for the rest of the family to show up. Meadow is the last to arrive, with her trouble parallel parking raising the anxiety as fans know the end of the series is nigh. The screen, of course, cuts to black as Meadow enters the restaurant, leaving viewers to decide whether Tony just got whacked or the series simply… ended.

If we imagine for a second that this car commercial is canon, it seems like Meadow and A.J. are doing OK now.

Watch the “Sopranos” Super Bowl ad in the player above.