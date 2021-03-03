Soul of a Nation

ABC

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts

by | March 3, 2021 @ 9:20 AM

NBC’s “New Amsterdam” premiered Season 3 on Tuesday, when The CW’s “The Flash” kicked off Season 7

ABC News debuted new series “Soul of a Nation” on Tuesday, but only 1.8 million total TV viewers tuned in. NBC’s Season 3 premiere of “New Amsterdam” did much better in the same 10 o’clock time slot.

It’s important to point out here that NBC had much stronger programming leading in to its 10 p.m. hour.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

