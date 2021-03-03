NBC’s “New Amsterdam” premiered Season 3 on Tuesday, when The CW’s “The Flash” kicked off Season 7

It’s important to point out here that NBC had much stronger programming leading in to its 10 p.m. hour.

ABC News debuted new series “Soul of a Nation” on Tuesday, but only 1.8 million total TV viewers tuned in. NBC’s Season 3 premiere of “New Amsterdam” did much better in the same 10 o’clock time slot.

Also last night, The CW kicked off Season 7 of “The Flash,” which served as lead-in for the second episode of freshman show “Superman & Lois.” NBC finished first in the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, but CBS was No. 1 in terms of overall audience tallies.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Kenan” got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. “The Voice” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.9/6 and 6.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “New Amsterdam” received a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 7.4 million. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/5 and 9.3 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “FBI” had a 0.6/4 and 7.2 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 5.6 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 2.7 million. “The Resident” at 8 p.m. received a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Prodigal Son” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For ABC, “To Tell the Truth” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Black-ish” got a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 p.m. received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Soul of a Nation” started to a 0.3/2.

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was seventh with 932,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1 million viewers. “Superman & Lois” at 9 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.