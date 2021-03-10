Sunny Hostin on Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC News’ ‘Soul of a Nation’ Falls Behind Spanish-Language Shows

March 10, 2021

“The Voice” and “NCIS” battle it out for Tuesday’s top slot

ABC News program “Soul of a Nation” is not resonating with the nation. After an already soft debut last week, the 10 p.m. show’s second episode fell behind its Spanish-language competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Last night’s “Soul of a Nation” settled for a 0.2 rating/2 share in the main demo and 1.3 million total viewers.

