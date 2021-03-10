Ratings: ABC News’ ‘Soul of a Nation’ Falls Behind Spanish-Language Shows

“The Voice” and “NCIS” battle it out for Tuesday’s top slot

Last night’s “Soul of a Nation” settled for a 0.2 rating/2 share in the main demo and 1.3 million total viewers.

ABC News program “Soul of a Nation” is not resonating with the nation. After an already soft debut last week , the 10 p.m. show’s second episode fell behind its Spanish-language competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Higher up the Nielsen leader board, CBS’ “NCIS” and NBC’s “The Voice” battled it out for Tuesday supremacy.

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 7.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 4.9 million viewers.

For CBS, “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/5 and 9.6 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” drew a 0.7/4 and 7.5 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.5/4 and 6 million total viewers.

For NBC, a “Voice” recap show at 8 had 0.6/4 and 4 million total viewers. At 9, an original “The Voice” competition episode at 9 landed a 0.9/6 and 6.7 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 got a 0.6/5 and 4.2 million total viewers.

Fox, ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. Fox had a 3 share, ABC and Univision both had 2 shares. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, ABC was fourth with 2.1 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

For ABC, “To Tell the Truth” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million total viewers. Repeats followed in the 9 o’clock hour, providing a lackluster lead-in to “Soul of a Nation.”

The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 1.1 million, Telemundo was seventh with 959,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 991,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million total viewers.