South Park Pandemic Special

Comedy Central

‘South Park’ Pandemic Special Notches 7-Year Ratings High

by | October 1, 2020 @ 5:57 PM

Coronavirus-themed episode pulled in 4.05 million viewers across ViacomCBS networks

The “South Park” pandemic episode reached 4.05 million total viewers on Wednesday night, marking the highest-rated episode of the animated comedy in seven years.

The episode, titled “The Pandemic Special,” earned a 2.06 rating among adults under 50, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day measurement. That number marks a 168% increase over last season’s average rating of 0.77.

Helping the episode’s performance was the fact that the special was simulcast across a number of ViacomCBS cable networks, including MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV. On Comedy Central alone, the audience for the special amounted to 2.3 million total viewers.

Also Read: 'South Park' to Tackle '2020 Problems' With Special Pandemic-Themed Episode (Video)

The episode centered on Randy coming to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presented continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, including the kids heading back to school.

“We’re thrilled with South Park’s return and it’s clear the audience was as well,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Brands. “The success is a testament to Matt and Trey’s creative genius and how we used our full portfolio to let everyone know it’s back – propelling it to the #1 scripted telecast of 2020 and delivering its highest ratings in seven years.”

Reid Nakamura

Reid Nakamura

TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura

