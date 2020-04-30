You can officially stop calling it “Space Jam 2.” In an Instagram post Thursday, LeBron James revealed the title for the sequel to the Looney Tunes-Meets-Basketball film along with the film’s logo.

The sequel is now titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and the film’s release date is still set for 2021.

The 1996 original film starred Michael Jordan playing basketball alongside Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” updates the premise with LeBron James leading the cast, and major current NBA stars are expected to make cameos. It also stars Don Cheadle.

“Girls Trip” filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee is directing from a screenplay by Justin Lin, Willie Ebersol, Andrew Dodge and Alfredo Botello. “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is producing.

The original “Space Jam,” which earned $230.4 million at the worldwide box office, told a fictional story about what Jordan was up to during his brief retirement from Basketball in the mid 1990s. In the film, he’s back to the game by the Looney Tunes in a desperate attempt to beat a team of aliens. It also starred Bill Murray, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle and featured cameos by Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bouges, Larry Johnson and Shawn Bradley.

James is making the film through his SpringHill Entertainment banner. Terrence Nance was at one point attached to direct but was replaced with Lee.