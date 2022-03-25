‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead Winners at 2022 IGC Publicists Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home and “Ted Lasso” we declared the best publicity campaigns in film and television, respectively, at the International Cinematographers Guild’s 59th Annual Publicists Awards.

In addition, Francis Ford Coppola was honored with a lifetime achievement award during the IGC Publicists Awards, while Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were named Motion Picture Showpersons of the Year, and “Reservation Dogs” co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi were named Television Showpersons of the Year.

Sheryl Main and David Waldman received the Les Mason Award, Disney’s Marshall Weinbaum was named Publicist of the Year, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service went to Chrissy Quesada Valentine.

Finally, Honors for Excellence in Still Photography Awards went to Matt Kennedy (Motion Pictures) and Atsushi Nishijima (Television), Extra TV’s Adam Wessler won the Press Award, and Dean McCarthy won the International Media Award.

See all the winners and nominees below.

The winners at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards:

MAXWELL WEINBERG MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN: The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

***WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)

F9: The Fast Saga (Universal)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount Pictures)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

***WINNER: “Ted Lasso” – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+

“Batwoman, Season 2” – Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky,

Warner Bros. Television

“The Underground Railroad” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist,

Amazon Studios

“WandaVision”– John Pisani, Unit Publicist,

and Local 600 Union Publicists of Walt Disney Studios

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY ***TIE

***WINNER – Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

***WINNER – David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

***WINNER – Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

***WINNER – Chrissy Quesada Valentine, VP Still Photography,

Sony Pictures Entertainment

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

***WINNER – Matt Kennedy

Chiabella James

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

***WINNER – Atsushi Nishijima

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

***WINNER – Adam Weissler – “Extra TV”

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – “Entertainment Tonight”

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

***WINNER – Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)