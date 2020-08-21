The ball doesn’t bounce as high for NBA, but other sports notch hefty viewing increases

During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, when sports had been relegated to the sidelines, it was common belief that whenever the games returned, fans would rush back to their TV sets.

Turns out, fans — shut out of arenas and ballparks in an attempt to keep COVID-19 at bay — really missed their favorite games.

The virtual NFL draft in April and five weeks of reliving ’90s NBA nostalgia led to record ratings — and that was before most major professional sports in the U.S. returned to the field. With the exception of the NBA, just about every other major sport has seen a hefty audience bump compared to their pre-pandemic viewing levels.

Major League Baseball was the first big-ticket pro league to return to play, and it did so in record-breaking fashion. The New York Yankees’ rain-shortened win over the Washington Nationals on July 23 drew more than 4 million viewers, the most-watched regular season game on any network in nine years. Despite COVID-19 outbreaks happening a little too frequently for MLB officials’ liking — decimating rosters and threatening the legitimacy of this already uber-shortened season — the overall numbers have remained strong.

ESPN is pacing 29% above last year’s season average with 1.2 million viewers and rising double-digits among virtually every demographic, including the all-important adults 18-49 group, where it’s up by 57%. Outside of its opening weekend on July 25, Fox has not released any further ratings info on the season. Fox aired three games on July 25 that were all above its 2019 averages by double-digits.

NBC Sports saw major increases for the NHL’s return at the beginning of August for its first-ever Qualifying Round. Played in dual bubble environments in Canada, the NHL staged a massive play-in competition to figure out the bottom half of its playoff field, rather than finish out its regular season. The multiple, best-of-five series drew an overall 553,000 viewers on TV and digital platforms across NBC, CNBC, USA and NBCSN. (NBC rolls up those numbers together in what it calls “Total Audience Delivery.”) That was up 39% over the pre-shutdown season average. On the NBC broadcast network, qualifying round games were up 11% (excluding the Winter Classic) from the pre-shutdown averages.

In fact, outside of the Winter Classic, the Aug. 1 Montreal Canadiens-Pittsburgh Penguins game — NBC’s first primetime matchup since restarting — was the network’s most-watched game of the season with 1.53 million viewers. The first few days of the actual Stanley Cup Playoffs were also up 11% over last year.

NBC also saw strong numbers for its coverage of sports across the pond, posting its best Premier League season in four years (462,000 viewers on TV and digital), which returned to action back in June. A look deeper into the numbers paints a bit muddier picture: Prior to the shutdown, NBC Sports Group’s coverage was pacing ahead by 4% over last year, but it finished with a 1% gain. However, NBCSN’s weekday matches were up by 32% from pre-shutdown averages with 315,000 viewers.

The NBA has been a bit of a different story, however. While TNT’s 18 “seeding games” paced largely even with the 1.3 million the network was averaging pre-shutdown this season, games on ESPN were down 7%; making matters worse, the league was already in the middle of a tough ratings season. However, it should be noted that the NBA’s restart featured games that often aired outside of primetime and were also carried by the local market’s regional sports network, sometimes even blacked out in those markets. The majority of NBA games tip off anywhere between 7-8 p.m. local time.

TNT’s national games during the restart, which tipped off at 9 p.m. ET, drew 1.7 million, which was 30% higher than its pre-shutdown numbers.

The first day of the NBA playoffs on Aug. 17, which featured four games, got off to a sluggish start with 1.7 million viewers on ESPN, down from the 2.8 million that viewed the opening day of the 2019 NBA playoffs. Again, it should be noted that last year’s opening round played on a Saturday and featured games on ABC, whereas Monday’s games were all on ESPN. Even with the lower-than-hoped-for numbers, ABC will still gladly accept the chance at airing NBA Finals games in early October while it waits for its primetime scripted series to get back behind the camera.

The only other major professional sport to return was golf with the PGA Championship, the sport’s first major to be able to be held this year. The Masters was pushed to November and the U.S. Open is set to tee off next month; the British Open was canceled outright.

ESPN, in its first year airing the tournament, drew 1.66 million viewers for its four days of coverage, which was up 35% over last year, airing on TNT. CBS’s primetime final round coverage on Aug. 9 notched 5. 15 million, the most-watched golf telecast anywhere since July 2019.