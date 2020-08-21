The ball doesn’t bounce as high for NBA, but other sports notch hefty viewing increases
During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, when sports had been relegated to the sidelines, it was common belief that whenever the games returned, fans would rush back to their TV sets.
Turns out, fans — shut out of arenas and ballparks in an attempt to keep COVID-19 at bay — really missed their favorite games.
The virtual NFL draft in April and five weeks of reliving ’90s NBA nostalgia led to record ratings — and that was before most major professional sports in the U.S. returned to the field. With the exception of the NBA, just about every other major sport has seen a hefty audience bump compared to their pre-pandemic viewing levels.
Major League Baseball was the first big-ticket pro league to return to play, and it did so in record-breaking fashion. The New York Yankees’ rain-shortened win over the Washington Nationals on July 23 drew more than 4 million viewers, the most-watched regular season game on any network in nine years. Despite COVID-19 outbreaks happening a little too frequently for MLB officials’ liking — decimating rosters and threatening the legitimacy of this already uber-shortened season — the overall numbers have remained strong.
ESPN is pacing 29% above last year’s season average with 1.2 million viewers and rising double-digits among virtually every demographic, including the all-important adults 18-49 group, where it’s up by 57%. Outside of its opening weekend on July 25, Fox has not released any further ratings info on the season. Fox aired three games on July 25 that were all above its 2019 averages by double-digits.
NBC Sports saw major increases for the NHL’s return at the beginning of August for its first-ever Qualifying Round. Played in dual bubble environments in Canada, the NHL staged a massive play-in competition to figure out the bottom half of its playoff field, rather than finish out its regular season. The multiple, best-of-five series drew an overall 553,000 viewers on TV and digital platforms across NBC, CNBC, USA and NBCSN. (NBC rolls up those numbers together in what it calls “Total Audience Delivery.”) That was up 39% over the pre-shutdown season average. On the NBC broadcast network, qualifying round games were up 11% (excluding the Winter Classic) from the pre-shutdown averages.
In fact, outside of the Winter Classic, the Aug. 1 Montreal Canadiens-Pittsburgh Penguins game — NBC’s first primetime matchup since restarting — was the network’s most-watched game of the season with 1.53 million viewers. The first few days of the actual Stanley Cup Playoffs were also up 11% over last year.
NBC also saw strong numbers for its coverage of sports across the pond, posting its best Premier League season in four years (462,000 viewers on TV and digital), which returned to action back in June. A look deeper into the numbers paints a bit muddier picture: Prior to the shutdown, NBC Sports Group’s coverage was pacing ahead by 4% over last year, but it finished with a 1% gain. However, NBCSN’s weekday matches were up by 32% from pre-shutdown averages with 315,000 viewers.
The NBA has been a bit of a different story, however. While TNT’s 18 “seeding games” paced largely even with the 1.3 million the network was averaging pre-shutdown this season, games on ESPN were down 7%; making matters worse, the league was already in the middle of a tough ratings season. However, it should be noted that the NBA’s restart featured games that often aired outside of primetime and were also carried by the local market’s regional sports network, sometimes even blacked out in those markets. The majority of NBA games tip off anywhere between 7-8 p.m. local time.
TNT’s national games during the restart, which tipped off at 9 p.m. ET, drew 1.7 million, which was 30% higher than its pre-shutdown numbers.
The first day of the NBA playoffs on Aug. 17, which featured four games, got off to a sluggish start with 1.7 million viewers on ESPN, down from the 2.8 million that viewed the opening day of the 2019 NBA playoffs. Again, it should be noted that last year’s opening round played on a Saturday and featured games on ABC, whereas Monday’s games were all on ESPN. Even with the lower-than-hoped-for numbers, ABC will still gladly accept the chance at airing NBA Finals games in early October while it waits for its primetime scripted series to get back behind the camera.
The only other major professional sport to return was golf with the PGA Championship, the sport’s first major to be able to be held this year. The Masters was pushed to November and the U.S. Open is set to tee off next month; the British Open was canceled outright.
ESPN, in its first year airing the tournament, drew 1.66 million viewers for its four days of coverage, which was up 35% over last year, airing on TNT. CBS’s primetime final round coverage on Aug. 9 notched 5. 15 million, the most-watched golf telecast anywhere since July 2019.
Notable Athletes Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Seasons Over COVID-19 Concerns (Photos)
Major U.S. professional sports like the NBA and MLB have returned (the NFL is getting started on it 2020 season), but not everyone will play over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
Buster Posey
The six-time All Star catcher with the San Francisco Giants opted out of the 2020 season after he and his wife planned to adopt two identical twin girls who were, a journalist for The Athletic reported.
Getty Images
David Price
David Price, a pitcher formerly for the Boston Red Sox who this season was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, opted out of the season on July 4 out of the interest of the his health and his family's.
Getty Images
Ian Desmond
Ian Desmond, an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies, opted out in part because of his pregnant wife and four young children. It was reported that he'd be sacrificing $5.55 million in pro-rated salary for 2020.
Getty Images
Ryan Zimmerman
Ryan Zimmerman, the 35-year-old first baseman for the World Series champs Washington Nationals, clarified that he would not be retiring by opting out this season. He forfeited $740,000 of pro-rated salary.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season after seeing his teammate Freddie Freeman contract the coronavirus and be sidelined with symptoms of COVID-19. "Just hearing him, the way he sounded on the phone, it was tough," Markakis said in a press conference. "It was kind of eye-opening. With everything that's going on, not just with baseball but all over the world, it makes you open your eyes."
(Update: Markakis pulled a surprise move on July 29 and decided to rejoin the team for the remainder of the season).
Getty Images
Mike Leake
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake, 32, became the first known MLB player to opt out of the 2020 season on June 29. He was scheduled to make $16 million in a full season and is a free agent in 2021.
Getty Images
Felix Hernandez
Felix Hernandez, a longtime pitcher and All Star for the Seattle Mariners, opted out of the 2020 season on July 4. He signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves this season and was competing for a rotation spot.
Getty Images
Joe Ross and Tyson Ross
Joe Ross, 27, and Tyson Ross, 33, two brothers and MLB pitchers for the Washington Nationals and a free agent respectively, both signed out of the 2020 season.
Getty Images
Jordan Hicks
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks, 23, opted out of the season after being identified as a high-risk player due to his Type 1 diabetes. He's also recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Getty Images
Michael Kopech
Michael Kopech, 24, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, announced on July 10 through the team's general manager that he would be sitting out the 2020 season. Kopech was recovering from Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined in 2019.
Getty Images
Yoenis Cespedes
Before New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the season, the team was alarmed to find that Cespedes did not report to the ballpark and that he and his belongings were missing from his hotel room. The team was not made aware of his decision to opt out prior to his absence.
Getty Images
Marcus Stroman
Stroman became the second Met to opt out in the middle of the season. Stroman never threw a pitch this season, beginning the year on the Injured List. He cited concerns over the outbreaks on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins as his reason for sitting out.
Getty Images
Lorenzo Cain
A week into the season, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opted out of the season after the team's home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Cardinals players.
Getty Images
Willie Cauley-Stein
Cauley-Stein opted out on June 25 because he and his partner are expecting a baby in July.
Dinwiddie is one of the few players that won't be playing due to a positive COVID-19 test. On July 7 the Nets' doctors advised Dinwiddie he should not play out of an abundance of caution.
Getty Images
Avery Bradley
Bradley, a vocal critic of the NBA's restart taking attention away from the nationwide social justice movement, opted out on June 23 in order to remain with his wife and three children.
Getty Images
Wilson Chandler
Chandler opted out on June 28 so he could remain with his family and grandmother.
Getty Images
Thabo Sefalosha
Sefalosha opted out on July 1, though a specific reason was not given. He had previously expressed concerns over playing in the bubble amid the pandemic.
Getty Images
DeAndre Jordan
Like his teammate Dinwiddie, Jordan also will sit out the rest of the 2020 campaign after revealing he tested positive for the disease.
Getty Images
Victor Oladipo
The Indiana Pacers star had just come back from a ruptured quad tendon before the shutdown. He cited the uncertainty of the Orlando bubble as part of his reason for opting out, but he reversed course and ultimately played in the first game for the Indiana Pacers' restart.
(Update: Oladipo joined the Pacers in Orlando and played in scrimmages, but it is still unclear if he'll be part of the season restart).
Getty Images
Trevor Ariza
Ariza opted out June 22 in order to commit to a one-month visitation window with his young son. Families are not allowed inside the NBA bubble until the end of August.
Getty Images
Andre Smith
Smith was set to play for the Baltimore Ravens this season.
Getty Images
De'Anthony Thomas
Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images
Star Lotulelei
Buffalo Bills
Getty Images
Jordan Mack
Mack, an undrafted rookie with the Carolina Panthers, decided on July 28 to forgo his rookie season out of uncertainty from the virus.
Getty Images
Eddie Goldman
The Chicago Bears defensive tackle opted out on July 28 citing health concerns.
Getty Images
Stephen Guidry
Another undrafted rookie, this one with the Dallas Cowboys. Guirdry is one of two Cowboys to opt out, joining Maurice Canady.
Getty Images
Devin Funchess
Funchess is skipping his first season with the Green Bay Packers over COVID-19 concerns. He had family members that contracted the virus.
Getty Images
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
The Kansas City Chiefs' starting lineman was the first NFL player to opt out of the season. Duvernay-Tardif spent the offseason as medical volunteer at a long-term care facility in Montreal that was treating coronavirus patients.
