Stampede Productions Taps Jonathan Berg as President of Production

Jonathan Berg has joined Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures as president of production, the company announced on Friday.

Berg will oversee the day-to-day development and production of the company’s film slate.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Jon to Stampede Ventures. He has exceptional taste and relationships and is a phenomenal human,” Silverman said in a statement to TheWrap. “Jon and I shared many successes over the years and all of my fellow Stampeders and I are very, very lucky to have him on board as we continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”

“I really like what Gideon and Greg are building at Stampede Ventures,” Berg added. “I felt like Greg and I needed to get the band back together.”

Producer and former partner of Vertigo Entertainment, Berg previously served as senior vice president at Warner Bros. Studios, where he stayed for 10 years ultimately rising to co-President of production and co-head of DC Films. While at Warner Bros., Berg was an executive on 18 films including: “The Blind Side,” both “Sherlock Holmes” movies, “Argo,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “American Sniper,” among others. While at DC films, Berg executive produced “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman” and produced “Justice League.”

Stampede Ventures’ latest project “Pink Skies Ahead” is listed as one of 15 SXSW movies you still need to know about. The film, which was written and directed by Kelly Oxford, stars Jessica Barden, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Odeya Rush, Lewis Pullman, Mary J. Blige and Evan Ross. Additional projects in various stages of development include “Newsflash” starring Chris Pine, “North Hollywood” directed by Albert Hughes, and the animated Wyclef Jean “Prince of Port Au Prince” feature for Netflix.