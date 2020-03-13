Stampede Productions Taps Jonathan Berg as President of Production

Jonathan Berg has joined Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures as president of production, the company announced on Friday.
Berg will oversee the day-to-day development and production of the company’s film slate.
“We are so thrilled to welcome Jon to Stampede Ventures. He has exceptional taste and relationships and is a phenomenal human,” Silverman said in a statement to TheWrap. “Jon and I shared many successes over the years and all of my fellow Stampeders and I are very, very lucky to have him on board as we continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”
“I really like what Gideon and Greg are building at Stampede Ventures,” Berg added. “I felt like Greg and I needed to get the band back together.”
Producer and former partner of Vertigo Entertainment, Berg previously served as senior vice president at Warner Bros. Studios, where he stayed for 10 years ultimately rising to co-President of production and co-head of DC Films. While at Warner Bros., Berg was an executive on 18 films including: “The Blind Side,” both “Sherlock Holmes” movies, “Argo,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “American Sniper,” among others. While at DC films, Berg executive produced “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman” and produced “Justice League.”
Stampede Ventures’ latest project “Pink Skies Ahead” is listed as one of 15 SXSW movies you still need to know about. The film, which was written and directed by Kelly Oxford, stars Jessica Barden, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Odeya Rush, Lewis Pullman, Mary J. Blige and Evan Ross. Additional projects in various stages of development include “Newsflash” starring Chris Pine, “North Hollywood” directed by Albert Hughes, and the animated Wyclef Jean “Prince of Port Au Prince” feature for Netflix.
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
1. "No Time To Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
2. "A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
3. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
4. "Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
5. "The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
6. "Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
7. "The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
8. "The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
9. "Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
10. "The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
11. "Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
12. "Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
13. "The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
14. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
15. "The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
16. "Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
17. “Shrunk,” the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” sequel
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
18. "Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
19. "Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
