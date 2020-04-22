‘Star Wars’ Series in the Works at Disney+ From ‘Russian Doll’ Co-Creator Leslye Headland
Plot details for the new series are being kept under wraps
Umberto Gonzalez | April 22, 2020 @ 1:40 PM
Last Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 2:14 PM
LucasFilm
A new “Star Wars” series is in the works at Disney+ from Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.
Plot details for the new series are being kept under wraps. The series is female-centric that will take place in a different part of the “Star Wars” universe and timeline apart from the the other projects. The show is currently staffing, and Headland is attached to write and serve as showrunner of the untitled series. Headland’s deal for the new untitled “Star Wars” series closed months ago before the shutdown.
In 2019, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that they plan to expand the beloved “Star Wars” franchise even further on the small-screen, with “more in development.” Additional “Star Wars” TV shows include a “Rogue One” prequel following Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor character, and an untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel starring Ewan McGregor. Disney+ also has a new season of the animated “Clone Wars” currently airing which wraps up with season seven on May 4.
Headland made her feature film directorial debut debut with the 2012 romantic comedy “Bachelorette,” and followed that up with writing and directing “Sleeping With Other People.” She also directed numerous episodes of “Russian Doll,” which was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, and won three. Headland is currently under an overall deal at Fox 21 Television Studios, which is now under the Disney umbrella.
Headland is repped by Michael Sugar at Sugar23 and Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan. She is repped by UTA for directing.
Reps for Headland did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
