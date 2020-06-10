Stella Meghie’s Advice for Aspiring Female Directors: ‘Don’t Wait for Permission’

With four films already completed and released, WrapWomen Next-Gen Ambassador Stella Meghie is one of the few women of color who is consistently writing and directing at the studio level — and there are no signs of stopping for her. Meghie most recently wrote and directed the Universal Pictures film “The Photograph,” starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. Up next, Meghie will direct the Whitney Houston biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Meghie opened up about her recent projects, shared her Whitney Houston childhood memories and gave advice to aspiring female filmmakers.

Your film “The Photograph” was released earlier this year. How did your experience differ from previous projects?

I loved shooting in Louisiana. I’d never done a period piece before. It was exciting to recreate our own 80s New Orleans. Creating the score with Robert Glasper was also really fulfilling. I’m a huge fan of his and always wanted to collaborate on a jazz score with him.

You’re also set to direct the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” congratulations! What made you realize, “I need to be a part of this project!”

Whitney Elizabeth Houston. Greatest singer of all time. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate and add to her legacy.

Do you have any memories of listening to Whitney Houston growing up?

Whitney’s version of “I’m Every Woman” is still my theme song. The little girl in me who used to listen to the “Bodyguard” soundtrack on the back of the bus on her Walkman is floored right now.

You are one of the few women of color who is consistently writing and directing at the studio level. What is your secret to success and what message do you hope this sends to the industry?

My secret to success is flexibility moving back and forth between independent film and the studio system. I’ve been creative about who I’ve partnered with to get things into production. I wrote a lot of my projects before I directed my first. The Industry needs to pay attention to our independent films and trust us to tell larger stories.

What advice do you have for aspiring female directors?

Don’t wait for permission to make things. Go out and make them at whatever budget you can. Convince people to get behind you. Be your own advocate. Be crafty if need be. Trust your instincts.

What do you wish you knew when you were starting out in the industry?

You can say no. You can demand what you need to be successful.

When are you most inspired?

When I’m listening to music. I can’t write without the right playlist.