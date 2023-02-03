Kicking off TheWrap’s inaugural episode of “The Impact Report” is none other than “Everything Everywhere All at Once” breakout star and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Hsu skyrocketed to fame in the past year thanks to her astounding performance playing daughter to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert feature film from A24.

As a series dedicated to shining a light on some of the entertainment industry’s most inspiring people who thrive in their craft while putting in the work toward a more inclusive Hollywood, “The Impact Report” gets into bold topics with Hsu as she reflects on her seemingly overnight rise to Hollywood’s biggest stage, the hurdles she’s faced along the way, the importance of onscreen representation through telling diverse stories and more.

A graduate of NYU Tisch School for The Arts and a musical theater vet with two Broadway shows under her belt, Hsu has always been focused on perfecting her craft and keeping her eye on the prize. Now, she’s nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Also in TheWrap’s first episode of “The Impact Report,” Hsu shares her opinion on Tik Tok celebrities, the advice that she has received from costar Yeoh and she tells us why her mother initially disapproved of her Hollywood dreams.

“It was 100% not encouraged at all,” she says. “It’s hard enough to be an artist, but it’s even harder to be an artist who is marginalized. I think my mom was just trying to protect me.”

But that didn’t stop the now 32-year-old actress from pursuing her dreams, and now she’s changing the world one “bagel” at a time.

Watch the full interview in the video below.

Episode Highlights:

Hsu shares her thoughts on what the onscreen representation seen in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” really means

She remembers an awkward live TV moment that left her stunned

Hsu shares what the sudden fame and accolades for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have really been like

About “The Impact Report”

“The Impact Report” is a weekly video series and monthly podcast featuring interviews with artists in Hollywood whose backgrounds have traditionally been marginalized. The platform gives space for all walks of life to express their experience and impact on both society and the industry.