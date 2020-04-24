Steve Burke Made $42.6 Million Dollars in Final Year as NBCUniversal President and CEO

That’s $6.2 million more than Brian L. Roberts, the head honcho at parent company Comcast, made in 2019

April 24, 2020
Pretty good last hoorah: Steve Burke hauled in $42.6 million in his final year as NBCUniversal president and CEO. You’d be grinning too.

That’s a few million dollars more than the $40 million he made in 2018. It’s $6.2 million better than Brian L. Roberts, the chairman of the board, president and CEO of NBCU parent Comcast, earned in 2019.

Roberts made $36.4 million last year, up from 2018’s $35 million figure. This time around, his salary was $3.3 million and stock awards $5.3 million. Roberts’ option awards were $5.4 million, and his non-equity incentive plan compensation came in at about $10 million. Roberts added another $7.6 million in pension valuation changes and tacked on $4.9 million under the catch-all “all other compensation” heading.

Burke’s compensation broke down like this: $3.1 million in salary, plus the same stock and options awards as Roberts. His non-equity incentive plan compensation was $9.3 million, but pension valuation changes tallied $14.8 million. Finally, his “all other” number was just under Roberts’ at $4.8 million.

Jeff Shell has replaced Burke as CEO of NBCU. Shell previously oversaw the company’s film and network television businesses including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International.

Burke had been chief operating officer of Comcast before its big NBCU acquisition. A few jobs before that, he was president of ABC.

