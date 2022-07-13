Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson has left a mark on many — even in the form of a cornfield art mural — through his role in “Stranger Things.”

Netflix captured a soaring aerial view of a 1-acre portrait of the metal-shredding hero, created by Stan Herd on a farm “somewhere in Indiana.”

The video begins with that signature “Stranger Things” font indicating the artwork’s locaton and then viewers hear Munson’s line “Chrissy, this one’s for you,” followed by the familiar power chords of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” that Munson plays in the final episode of Season 4.

This is the latest tribute to Eddie, who Netflix calls, “Master of Puppets, Master of D&D and Master of our hearts” in the video caption on YouTube.

Quinn’s character joined this season as the quirky high school senior who leads the school Dungeons and Dragons Club — Hellfire — and who unfortunately gets sucked into the ongoing battle between Hawkins and The Upside Down after witnessing the death of Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien).

In the penultimate season’s finale, Munson ventures into the Upside Down with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) to distract Vecna’s demobats (basically his eyes and ears) with an epic solo metal concert, in which he plays Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Metallica took to TikTok to post their duet video mash-up with the key scene in season 4.

The metal band also posted their reaction to the Netflix tentpole’s use of their song in a post praising the “pivotal scene.”

Much to viewers’ despair (SPOILER danger ahead), Munson tragically dies at the end of Season 4, but not after making one final heroic stand to buy the other team members more time in taking down the newest villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

“Stranger Things” Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.