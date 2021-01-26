Sundance Braces for ‘Robust’ Sales Market Despite Pandemic and Theater Closures

by | January 26, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“People still need content, production has been stop-start, so everyone is going to be looking for finished products,” one sales agent tells TheWrap

The film industry, like many other industries all over the world, has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, yet buyers and sellers are heading into this week’s mostly virtual Sundance Film Festival optimistic about a “robust” and healthy market for indie films.

The need for content has never been higher due to families being stuck at home with nowhere to go, and the pandemic has forced production stoppages that have upended studios’ plans. These factors are making agents and distributors optimistic about a strong sales market at the festival, which begins Thursday and runs through Feb. 3.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

