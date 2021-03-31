Supernatural Comedy ‘Ghosts’ Gets Series Order at CBS

CBS has picked up the supernatural comedy series “Ghosts,” the network announced Wednesday.

The single-camera comedy from “New Girl” alums Joe Port and Joe Wiseman stars Rose McIver (“iZombie”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”) as a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

The series is an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Román Zaragoza also star.

Also Read: 'CSI: Vegas' Gets Series Order at CBS, William Petersen and Jorja Fox to Return

Executive producers on the series include Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen of Monumental Television; and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios.

Trent O’Donnell directed and executive produced the pilot, which hails from CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.

Other new additions to CBS’s programming lineup for next season include the “CSI” revival series “CSI: Vegas” and the third entry Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise, “FBI: International.”