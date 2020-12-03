‘Superstore’ to End After 6 Seasons on NBC

“Superstore” will end with its current sixth season, NBC announced Thursday.

The workplace comedy will return for its final run of 11 episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14, with the series finale to air in the spring.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said in a joint statement. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Also Read: 'Superstore' Showrunners Break Down America Ferrera's Bittersweet Final Episode

The decision to end the show comes just a month after series star America Ferrera’s final episode aired in early November. Ferrera announced her exit earlier this year with plans to leave at the end of Season 5, but the actress stayed on for the two-part Season 6 premiere after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short.

“Superstore,” from creator Justin Spitzer, launched on NBC in 2015. The series has been a reliable performer for the network, though the Season 6 premiere drew a slightly smaller audience than last year, with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The series is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District. Executive producers include Spiter, Miller and Green, as well as David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer.

Also Read: Why Immigrant Storylines on TV Are So Important for Real-Life Immigration Issues

“‘Superstore’ has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but ‘Superstore’ also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”