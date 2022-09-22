Tech vs Media Jim Bankoff

"Tech vs Media" host Richard Wolpert, left, speaks to Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff. (TheWrap)

Vox Media CEO Thinks Companies Are Missing the Boat Tech-Wise: There’s More Than Streaming TV (Audio)

by | September 22, 2022 @ 11:00 AM

”Tech vs Media“ podcast: Jim Bankoff identifies gaming and the metaverse as growing media trends

Vox Media CEO and co-founder Jim Bankoff thinks media conglomerates are missing the boat tech-wise by focusing solely on streaming, an area where he says substantial attention and capital from the likes of Disney, CBS, Viacom and Warner Bros. Discovery has gone.

“There is more to media than streaming TV,” Bankoff said on the inaugural episode of TheWrap’s “Tech vs Media” podcast with host Richard Wolpert, noting that companies like Vox Media, TikTok, Spotify and Twitch are great examples of media companies spreading their resources across the board.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

