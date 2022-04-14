Tennessee Republican Says Hitler Is a Positive Role Model for Homeless People (Video)

A Tennessee Republican state senator raised eyebrows (and possibly extended right) arms on Wednesday when he gave an uplifting speech about someone from whom he said homeless people could learn a lot about improving their lives.

The inspiring person in question: Adolf Hitler.

The comments, by Republican state Sen. Frank Niceley, came during a debate over a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for homeless people to camp on public property.

“I haven’t given you all a history lesson in awhile, and I wanted to give you a little history on homelessness. 19 and 10, Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory, and his body language, and how to connect with citizens and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books,” Niceley said.

“A lot of these people, it’s not a dead end. They can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life — or in Hitler’s case, a very unproductive life. I support this bill, thank you,” he said.

Watch it for yourself:

TN Senator says Hitler made something of himself after being homeless & you can too. I’m going to have to apologize to the universe for this guy. Hey @MeidasTouch not a single day passes without TN GOP embarrassing the hell out of our state.😬 @meiselasb @meidasjordy @BMeiselas pic.twitter.com/SrNyGsS86B — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 14, 2022

That last bit of his statement appears intended to head off obvious and understandable criticism for bringing up Hitler in this manner. Except, if Hitler did, as Niceley put it, lead “a very unproductive life,” then he isn’t actually someone who homeless people could turn to as an inspiring example. You know, in addition to the fact that Hitler was a racist authoritarian psycho responsible for tens of millions of deaths.

Which then forces us to ask, why did this person think Hitler is, as he very, very unambiguously said just prior to the caveat, worth citing as an example of someone who came back from homelessness and improved his life? Apropos of nothing, if our choices were “live on the street” or “be Hitler,” we’d opt to stay homeless, but that’s just us.

The bill, which makes “solicitation or camping along a controlled-access highway or entrance or exit ramp” a crime punishable by community service and a $50 fine, eventually passed and is awaiting signature of the state’s governor.